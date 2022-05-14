Japan, U.S. to agree to semiconductor cooperation at leaders' talks

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States will agree to commit to improved research and production of semiconductors at a leaders' summit set for May 23, a Japanese government source said Saturday. The expected agreement between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will aim for a framework ensuring availability of domestic semiconductor stocks in emergencies and deeper economic security cooperation between the United States and Japan, according to the source. Dependence on South Korean and Taiwanese output is of increasing concern as China expands its military power and influen...