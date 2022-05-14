Japan, China talks over food import ban not held for over 1 year

Newsfrom Japan

Talks between Japan and China over Beijing's import ban on Japanese food products have not been held for over a year, sources familiar with bilateral relations told Kyodo News recently. As China has not responded to Japan's request for resuming the talks amid soured bilateral ties, it is uncertain when the ban will be lifted, with the deadlock possibly to affect discussions on China's accession to a major Pacific free trade deal, the sources said. In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Beijing banned imports of food products from Fukushima and several other prefectures over the...