Soccer: Endo's late winner ensures Bundesliga survival for Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo headed a dramatic injury-time winner Saturday to ensure his club's survival in the German top flight. Stuttgart's 2-1 victory at home to FC Koln on the final day of the Bundesliga earned three vital points and a 15th-place finish, one spot above the relegation playoff. On track for a draw that would see them finish 16th, Stuttgart made the breakthrough from a corner kick in the 92nd minute. Endo's Japanese teammate, defender Hiroki Ito, flicked the ball toward the back post, where the captain headed it high into the net, sending the home fans at Mercedes-Benz ...