Baseball: Swallows, Carp draw Central League battle for 1st

In a game befitting a clash of the Central League's top two teams, the first-place Yakult Swallows held off the Hiroshima Carp in a 5-5 12-inning tie Sunday. Yakult closer Scott McGough pitched out of a tough spot after a fluke hit put two on with one out in the 12th inning. Registering his second out with a strikeout, McGough got a fly out to end it after 4 hours, 44 minutes at Mazda Stadium. The tie leaves the Swallows a half-game ahead of the Carp. Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami, who opened the scoring with a two-run first-inning home run, his 12th, evaded the barrel of pinch-hitt...