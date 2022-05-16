Tokyo stocks rise after Shanghai says will reopen some businesses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Monday, reflecting improved investor sentiment a day after Shanghai officials said the Chinese commercial hub will gradually allow some businesses to reopen following weeks of strict COVID-19 lockdown. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 320.61 points, or 1.21 percent, from Friday to 26,748.26. The broader Topix index was up 13.21 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,877.41. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, service, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues. At 9 a.m., the...