Tokyo stocks mixed on U.S. share advances, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Monday morning as buying on higher U.S. shares late last week was offset by investors locking in recent gains. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 64.64 points, or 0.24 percent, from Friday to 26,492.29. The broader Topix index was down 2.56 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,861.64. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, and warehousing and harbor transportation issues, while iron and steel, and nonferrous metal issues led decliners.