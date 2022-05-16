Baseball: Ohtani homers in 2nd straight game as Angels beat A's

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani crushed a two-run homer for the second straight game Sunday, giving the Los Angeles Angels an early lead in their 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. A day after becoming the third Japanese player ever to hit 100 home runs in Major League Baseball, Ohtani sent No. 101 soaring deep to right-center in the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. The 130-meter blast, off a 154-kilometer-per-hour sinker from right-hander Frankie Montas, was Ohtani's eighth big fly of the season. Montas (2-4) intentionally walked Ohtani in the third to prevent him swinging with a runner on third base. Th...