Nikkei rises as Shanghai aims to end COVID lockdown in June

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index closed higher Monday as investors took heart after Shanghai's deputy mayor said the Chinese commercial and financial hub will aim to bring back normal life next month following weeks of COVID-19 restrictions. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 119.40 points, or 0.45 percent, from Friday at 26,547.05. The broader Topix index finished 0.94 point, or 0.05 percent, lower at 1,863.26. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service, and service issues. Iron and steel, and nonferrous metal issues led decliners.