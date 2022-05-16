Court finds COVID restrictions for Tokyo restaurant chain illegal

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court ruled Monday that an order by the Tokyo metropolitan government for a restaurant chain operator to reduce business hours amid the coronavirus pandemic was illegal, finding the case did not fulfill certain conditions. But the Tokyo District Court rejected a claim by Global-Dining Inc. that imposing blanket restrictions without offering evidence that eateries are a source of infections violates the freedom of business guaranteed under the Constitution. The company, which runs dozens of restaurants, including a Japanese-style pub famous for its scene in Quentin Tarantino's film "...