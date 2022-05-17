N. Korea reports 269,500 more fever cases amid COVID spread

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea on Tuesday reported more than 269,500 new cases of fever and six more deaths in the past day as suspected coronavirus cases continue to spread rapidly in the country. The number of new cases of fever between Sunday evening and 6 p.m. Monday fell from some 392,900 cases reported Monday. The total number of deaths now stands at 56, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said. The number of new fever cases declined for the first time since the North Korean authorities started releasing data Saturday, but more than 1 percent of the country's population of around 25.88 million is bein...