Tokyo stocks higher in morning on upbeat earnings, crude futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday morning, supported by positive earnings recently released by Japanese companies and gains in energy-related shares on a rise in crude oil futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 53.98 points, or 0.20 percent, from Monday to 26,601.03. The broader Topix index was up 2.62 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,865.88. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, marine transportation and oil and coal product issues.