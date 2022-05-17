CORRECTED: Tokyo stocks open slightly lower on tech share fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday, weighed on by technology shares that tracked an overnight fall in their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 46.64 points, or 0.18 percent, from Monday to 26,500.41. The broader Topix index was down 0.86 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,862.40. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, precision instrument and retail issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 128.93-96 yen, compared with 129.05-15 yen in New York and 129.35-37 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro ...