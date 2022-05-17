Japan not eyeing new nuclear plants despite energy concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industry minister said Tuesday the country is not considering building any new nuclear power plants despite mounting energy security concerns. Last week, the industry ministry compiled an interim report on a clean energy strategy for achieving a carbon neutral society. The report mentioned the reactivation of nuclear power plants to ensure energy security, while keeping operational safety at the forefront. "Taking into account the Ukraine crisis and concerns over a power supply crunch, we will make the most of what we have, including nuclear power," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister...