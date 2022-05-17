Gov't to ask shinkansen operators to advance quake-resistance work

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will request companies operating bullet trains to accelerate construction work to boost the earthquake resistance of shinkansen lines if it is technically viable. The move comes after services on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line were suspended for about a month due to a magnitude 7.4 quake that hit the country's northeast in March. Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito said the ministry will hold its first meeting of experts on May 31 to examine reinforcement work to improve the quake resistance of bullet trains and measures to prev...