Japan to accept small-scale tours from 4 countries as it opens up

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will accept small-scale tours for vaccinated tourists from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore as a trial later this month toward the full-scale reception of foreign visitors planned for June, the government said Tuesday. Japan has closed its borders to foreign tourists since the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. But it has been relaxing its travel restrictions in phases since March, accepting businesspeople, technical interns and students, as the COVID-19 situation has improved. During the trial phase, small groups would go on fixed package tours limited ...