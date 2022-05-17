Baseball: Jays' Kikuchi gets win against former team Mariners

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi pitched six innings of one-hit ball as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Monday. Playing against his former team, Kikuchi (2-1) walked three and struck out six of the 22 batters he faced at Rogers Centre in his seventh start of the season, while shortstop Bo Bichette and pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk provided some offensive support with two runs apiece. "I was aggressive with my fastballs, it comes down to that," Kikuchi said. "I'm gaining more confidence with every game. I played three seasons with the Mariners so I was really excited abou...