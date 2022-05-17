Soccer: Draw for East Asia E-1 Championship finals announced

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association on Tuesday announced the draw for the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship finals, which have been moved from China to Japan. The Japan men's team will face Hong Kong at Kashima Stadium on July 19, then China on July 24 and South Korea on July 27 at Toyota Stadium. The Japan women will play all three of their games at Kashima Stadium, beginning with their opener against South Korea on July 19. The EAFF E-1 Football Championship, previously known as the East Asian Cup, started in 2003. It is a four-team round-robin tournament held every two or three yea...