Scholar eyes risk as Philippines eases foreign business ownership

Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte's efforts to liberalize foreign ownership of key industries in the Philippines were important as much as a "danger" should the next leader fail to safeguard national security, an economist says in commenting on Duterte's economic policy. President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is likely to continue Duterte's infrastructure program, foreign borrowing and a friendly approach to China used as a means to pull the economy out of deep recession in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was the worst single-year recession for the Philippines since the dictatorship of...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia