Tokyo stocks rise on hopes for easing of COVID restrictions in China

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday on optimism that COVID-19 restrictions would be eased in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai, while the market was further supported by the advance of energy issues following an overnight rise in crude oil futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 112.70 points, or 0.42 percent, from Monday at 26,659.75. The broader Topix index finished 3.45 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 1,866.71. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues.