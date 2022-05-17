Renesas to spend 90 bil. yen for factory revamp, chip production

Renesas Electronics Corp. said Tuesday it will invest 90 billion yen ($696 million) to reopen a factory in central Japan, aiming to manufacture more power semiconductors used in electric vehicles amid a growing demand for greener alternatives. The chipmaker plans to restart in 2024 its Kofu factory in Yamanashi Prefecture, which had been shuttered in 2014, implementing new high-end equipment and doubling its power semiconductor output. The move comes amid a global semiconductor shortage that has hit the auto industry hard. The company will newly hire 100 to 150 people from the area. Renesas "w...
Kyodo News

