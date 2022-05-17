Baseball: Giants score 3 runs in 9th in walk-off over Carp

Newsfrom Japan

The Yomiuri Giants scored three runs in the ninth inning as they walked off with a 3-2 win over the Hiroshima Carp in the Central League Tuesday. Two singles and a walk off Hiroshima starter Atsushi Endo (2-3) loaded the bases with no out at Utsunomiya Kiyohara Stadium. Gregory Polanco singled in a run off lefty reliever Nik Turley before Hiroyuki Nakajima also singled to left to plate the decisive two runs. "It feels great to be a hero before the fans at a ground where we don't normally get to play," Nakajima said after the game was held away from their home stadium, Tokyo Dome, and instead i...