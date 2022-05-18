URGENT: U.S. to announce launch of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government plans to announce the launch of its Indo-Pacific economic engagement initiative when President Joe Biden visits Japan next week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday. The Biden administration proposed last fall the development of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. It has defined the initiative as a "new partnership" that will promote high-standard trade, govern the digital economy, improve supply-chain resiliency and catalyze investment in infrastructure, among other issues.