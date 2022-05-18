Tokyo stocks rise on firm Wall St., hopes for travel demand recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street, with some leisure-related issues bought on growing hopes for travel demand recovery in Japan after it said the previous day it will accept small-scale package tours of foreign visitors later this month. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 342.15 points, or 1.28 percent, from Tuesday to 27,001.90. The broader Topix index was up 19.66 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,886.37. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included electric appliance, machinery and air transportation issue...