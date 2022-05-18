Tokyo stocks higher in morning on hopes for travel demand recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street and benefiting from gains in some inbound-related shares that were bought on hopes for a recovery in travel demand after the Japanese government said it will accept small-scale package tours of foreign visitors this month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 191.40 points, or 0.72 percent, from Tuesday to 26,851.15. The broader Topix index was up 13.58 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,880.29. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, precision instrument and electric appliance issue...