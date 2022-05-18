Soccer: Liverpool keeps title race alive through Minamino equalizer

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Minamino scored the equalizer as Liverpool ensured the Premier League title race will go to the season's final round by coming from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday. Liverpool leveled through a powerful Minamino strike in the 27th minute at Saint Mary's Stadium, when the Japanese forward and former Saints loanee, making his first league start of the season, struck his third goal in the league and his 10th in all competitions. "I had been feeling frustrated, but I changed that to a desire to just go out and get it done," Minamino said. "Going forward, if I'm given opportunities ...