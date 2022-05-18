Baseball: Slumping Suzuki drives in 2 as Cubs pound Pirates

Newsfrom Japan

First-year Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki recorded his first RBI in five games in a 7-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, the Cubs' fourth straight win and second straight by shutout. Suzuki, who has been slumping in recent weeks, went 1-for-4 in the cleanup spot with three strikeouts. With Chicago leading 1-0 in the fourth inning, his no-out, two-run double off Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker (0-4) at Chicago's Wrigley Field opened the floodgates in a five-run rally. Keegan Thompson (3-0) combined with three Cubs relievers on a five-hitter. Japanese compatriot Yoshito...