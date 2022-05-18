Toyota affiliates in central Japan hit by water supply disruption

About 130 Toyota Motor Corp. affiliates and other businesses in central Japan on Wednesday faced a severe industrial water supply disruption caused by a massive leak, potentially affecting their operations. The leak was first detected Sunday at a facility that stores water taken from a nearby river and used by plants in the area, according to the operator. Aichi prefectural officials are confident there will be no water outages for the time being as businesses have reduced consumption to take the pressure off supply. Toyota said it will "continue operation of (group firm) plants on Wednesday u...
