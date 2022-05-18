Nikkei ends higher in 4-day rally on tourism recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday, with the Nikkei index seeing a four-day winning streak, as some tourism-related shares were bought on hopes for a recovery in travel demand after the Japanese government said it will accept small-scale package tours of foreign visitors this month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 251.45 points, or 0.94 percent, from Tuesday at 26,911.20. The broader Topix index finished 17.98 points, or 0.96 percent, higher at 1,884.69. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included electric appliance, precision instrument and air transportation issues.