Man offers to pay back mistakenly sent 46 mil. yen COVID funds

Newsfrom Japan

A man in western Japan who received 46.3 million yen ($358,000) in COVID-19 relief money from his town by mistake before gambling it all away is now contrite and wants to pay it back "little by little," according to a person familiar with the case. The 24-year-old resident of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture had earlier refused to return the money, and, according to this person, said he spent all the money in several overseas internet casinos. The man now says he is "sorry for using the money" and intends to repay it, the person said. But his lawyer said at a press conference Monday that he was unl...