N. Korean gets money for making app for Japan firm in deceptive deals

Newsfrom Japan

A North Korean IT engineer based in China has received remuneration for developing a smartphone application for a Japanese company while using the name of a South Korean national living in Japan, police said Wednesday. The 57-year-old South Korean man who allowed the IT engineer to use his name, and a 75-year-old female relative of the engineer who acted as an intermediary for the transfer of funds, were referred to prosecutors by the police on Wednesday on suspicion of violating Japan's banking law. The United States and other governments have warned that North Korea is earning foreign curren...