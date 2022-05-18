Sony shifting focus to metaverse to harness gaming, music expertise

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday it plans to expand its presence in the metaverse to lay its claim in the new entertainment realm, drawing on its expertise developed in gaming and music. The Japanese entertainment giant said at a corporate strategy briefing that it will focus on the metaverse -- an all-encompassing virtual world in which people can socialize, work and play. "The metaverse is simultaneously a social environment, as well as a live networking space where gaming, music, films and anime intersect," Sony Group CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said during the presentation. The shift in focus to ...