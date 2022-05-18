Japan visitors down 95% in April from 2019, small tours to open soon

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in April was down 95.2 percent from the same month in the prepandemic year of 2019 to 139,500 people, government data showed Wednesday, as the country moves toward accepting small-scale tours next week at the earliest. The figure, though far short of the pandemic level, was more than 10 times that from a year earlier and exceeded 100,000 people for the first time since March 2020, thanks to the easing of border controls in phases due to the improved COVID-19 situation, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Japan raised its daily...