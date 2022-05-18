Soccer: Late Taniguchi goal sends Frontale top

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Shogo Taniguchi headed in the injury-time winner, lifting two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale past Vissel Kobe 1-0 on Friday and sending the visitors to the top of the J-League first-division table. The win moved Frontale top on 29 points, one ahead of Kashima Antlers and four ahead of third-place Yokohama F Marinos. Danish marksman Kasper Junker's second-half hat-trick erased a three-goal deficit in Urawa Reds' 3-3 home draw with Marinos. At Kobe's Noevir Stadium, Frontale controlled possession for most of the game, and pinned Vissel back in their own half for the bu...