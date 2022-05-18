Soccer: Late Taniguchi goal sends Frontale top

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan defender Shogo Taniguchi headed in the injury-time winner, lifting two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale past Vissel Kobe 1-0 on Friday and sending the visitors to the top of the J-League first-division table. The win moved Frontale top on 29 points, one ahead of Kashima Antlers and four ahead of third-place Yokohama F Marinos. Danish marksman Kasper Junker's second-half hat-trick erased a three-goal deficit in Urawa Reds' 3-3 home draw with Marinos. At Kobe's Noevir Stadium, Frontale controlled possession for most of the game, and pinned Vissel back in their own half for the bu...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer