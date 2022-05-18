Baseball: Nishi slugs, pitches Tigers past Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Junya Nishi returned to his slugging past as he belted his first home run while throwing his first complete game as a pro in the Hanshin Tigers' 8-1 Central League win over the Yakult Swallows on Wednesday. At Jingu Stadium, Nishi (2-0) belted a two-run second-inning home run, one of four hit by the Tigers, as he struck out seven and allowed one run on six hits over the distance. As a high school senior, Nishi had both pitched and batted as Japan's designated hitter in baseball's 2019 Under-18 World Cup. His two home runs tied him for the tournament lead, while his 17 strikeouts were tied for ...