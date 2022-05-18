FOCUS: Japan economy may rebound but faces headwind amid price surge

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy is likely to be on a growth track from the current quarter, but analysts say surging commodity prices due to Russia's war in Ukraine will weigh on private consumption and become a headwind to its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic fallout. After all COVID-19 curb measures to contain the surge of infections caused by the Omicron variant were lifted in late March, many analysts expect a strong increase in gross domestic product in the April to June quarter led by the services sector, following an annualized real 1.0 percent decline in the January to March period. Annualized r...