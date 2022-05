Newsfrom Japan

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders in March increased 7.1 percent from the previous month, government data showed Thursday. The orders, which exclude those for ships and from electricity utilities due to their volatility, totaled 869.50 billion yen ($6.8 billion), according to the Cabinet Office. The rise in machinery orders, seen as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, followed a 9.8 percent fall in February.