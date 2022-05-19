Soccer: Eintracht beat Rangers on penalties to win Europa League

Newsfrom Japan

Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt beat Scottish side Rangers 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday to win the Europa League final and claim their first European trophy in 42 years. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time. Japan's Daichi Kamada and four other Eintracht players all scored from the spot, with only Rangers' Aaron Ramsey off target. Eintracht's former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe came off the bench in the 58th minute. It was the first time in 20 years that a team consisting of one or more players from Japan won the second-tier competition of European club football. Dutch club Fey...