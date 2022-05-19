Main events scheduled for Friday, May 20

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, May 20: -- Nationwide consumer price index for April to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Supreme Court's Second Petty Bench to hand down ruling on former executive of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., now known as Mitsubishi Power Ltd., who was accused of bribing Thai official over power plant project, at 3 p.m. It is first case in Japan in which plea bargain deal has been used. -- Marriott International Inc. to open Westin in Yokohama.