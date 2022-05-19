Baseball: Ohtani takes no-decision as Rangers sweep Angels

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani tossed his third straight quality start on Wednesday night but the Los Angeles Angels allowed the Texas Rangers to come back to win the game 6-5 in 10 innings, sweeping the three-game series at Globe Life Park. Ohtani was not involved in the decision as he left with the game tied 2-2. The Angels' two-way star allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts, and also recorded two wild pitches and a hit-by-pitch. At the plate, he went 0-for-5 as the designated hitter. Jared Walsh hit a game-tying, two-run homer in the ninth to force extra innings and the Angels too...