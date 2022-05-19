S. Korea's intelligence agency says N. Korea ready for nuclear test

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea's intelligence agency said Thursday that North Korea is ready to conduct another nuclear test, according to lawmakers on the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee. "Preparations for a nuclear test are now complete and (Pyongyang) is looking for the right timing," one of the lawmakers said after the briefing by the National Intelligence Service. Despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the North, signs of a missile launch were also detected, the NIS said in the briefing with the lawmakers. Amid the high possibilities of North Korea conducting a nuclear test or missile lau...