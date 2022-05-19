18,000 police officers to be mobilized during Biden's visit to Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Around 18,000 police officers will be mobilized in Tokyo to tighten security during visits by the leaders of the United States, India and Australia for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next week, police said Thursday. Traffic restrictions will be imposed on the Metropolitan Expressway for three days from Sunday when U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive for a summit with Kishida on Monday and a "Quad" meeting, in which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leader of the party that wins Australia's general election this weekend will also attend, the following ...