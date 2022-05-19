IAEA chief inspects Fukushima nuclear plant over water discharge

Newsfrom Japan

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday inspected the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan over the planned release of treated water into the sea. He inspected tanks storing treated water and an advanced liquid processing system that removes most radioactive materials from contaminated water except for tritium, during his first visit to the crippled plant since February 2020. "I am very impressed with the degree of progress," Grossi said of the decommissioning activities and preparations for the discharge, adding it was way ...