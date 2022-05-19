Baseball: Yamada, Ogawa lead the way as Swallows hold on to CL lead

Newsfrom Japan

Tetsuto Yamada hit a pair of RBI doubles and right-hander Yasuhiro Ogawa threw seven innings as the Yakult Swallows beat the Hanshin Tigers 3-0 to retain their hold on first place in the Central League on Thursday. The win preserved the Swallows' slim lead over the Yomiuri Giants, who edged the Hiroshima Carp 2-1. At Jingu Stadium, Hanshin starter Joe Gunkel (1-4) worked six innings to take the loss. The right-hander left the bases loaded in a scoreless first and stranded two more in the third but could not get out of the fifth before allowing a run. Ogawa (2-3) stranded a pair of runners in t...