Soccer: Japan's Yamashita among 1st women World Cup referees

Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita was named Thursday as one of three women referees for this year's FIFA World Cup, marking the first time world soccer's body has chosen women to officiate its flagship men's tournament. The 36-year-old Yamashita officiated at the 2019 Women's World Cup, and at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Last year, she became the first woman to officiate men's pro games in Japan's J-League, and this year the first to be handed the whistle at Asian Champions League games. FIFA announced a list of 36 referees, 69 assistant referees, including three women, and 24 video match officials fo...