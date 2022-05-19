Japan looks to 20 tril. yen in aid to spur green investment: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will consider financial aid of 20 trillion yen ($156 billion) to promote investment in the green energy sector to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday. The government will look into the possible issuance of so-called transition bonds, which are typically used to fund environment-related projects, and will set up a new panel under the Cabinet Office in summer to deepen discussions over how to realize a decarbonized society, Kishida said at a meeting with energy policy experts. "We will swiftly secure the funds and show ou...