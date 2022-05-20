Biden heads to Asia to showcase key alliances amid China's rise

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday embarked on his first trip to Asia since taking office to deepen security and economic ties with Japan and South Korea, while committing to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" amid China's growing assertiveness and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. One of the highlights of the five-day visit will be the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which the Biden administration has proposed as a key vehicle for U.S. engagement in a region expected to drive global growth for years to come. "America's alliances in Europe and in Asia keep us and, I would argue, the w...