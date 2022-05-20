E. Timor celebrates 20th anniversary of independence with new leader

Newsfrom Japan

East Timor celebrated the 20th anniversary of its independence Friday, with newly inaugurated President Jose Ramos-Horta stressing that improving relations with neighboring countries will be at the top of his agenda. Ramos-Horta, who served as the country's president from 2007 to 2012, returned to power in a swearing-in ceremony just minutes before midnight on Thursday, succeeding Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres. "We must explore effective ways of greater economic and comprehensive integration, of greater cooperation in the areas of defense and security, namely maritime security," Ramos-Horta said...