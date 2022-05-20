URGENT: G-7 agrees to provide Ukraine with additional financial help

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven major developed countries on Thursday agreed to provide Ukraine with further financial support as Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country continues, a Japanese official said. The agreement was reached in Germany during a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the group, including Britain, Japan and the United States. The official said the G-7 is still discussing the amount of financial help to be offered, adding the finance chiefs also confirmed they will continue "strong" sanctions on Russia.