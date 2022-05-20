URGENT: Japan inflation jumps 2.1%, above BOJ target for 1st time since 2015

Newsfrom Japan

Core consumer prices in Japan leapt 2.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, above the Bank of Japan's long elusive inflation target for the first time since 2015. The nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, rose for the eight straight month as inflationary pressures persisted in the resource-poor nation due to surging fuel costs and a weak yen that inflates import costs for energy and other raw materials. Core consumer inflation accelerated from 0.8 percent in March, reflecting the dissipating effect of sharply lower mobile ph...