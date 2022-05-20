Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying, capped by Wall St. fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher in early trading Friday as investors sought value after the Nikkei index's 2 percent plunge the previous day, though gains were capped by the Dow Jones index's drop overnight to its lowest level in over a year. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 83.09 points, or 0.31 percent, from Thursday to 26,485.93. The broader Topix index was up 3.13 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,863.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal, and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetche...